‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 to feature covers of Charli XCX, Billie Eilish songs

Streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday revealed the list of song covers for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2.

The finale episodes will feature classical renditions of Charli XCX’s 360, Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Teddy Swims’ Lose Control, The Cars’ Just What I Needed, Sting’s Fields of Gold, Camila Cabello’s Never Be The Same and Lord Huron’s The Night We Met.

“Dear reader, please be seated for these Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 classical cover reveals,” reads the caption on X.

Bridgerton Season 4 is based on An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in writer Julia Quinn’s eponymous novel series. In this instalment, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) find their worlds colliding.

In the midseason finale, Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek finally give in to the feelings they’ve been holding back for so long. He also asks Sophie to be his mistress, believing that he’s offering Sophie the best deal possible within the strict rules of high society.

But Sophie reacts very differently. She simply looks at him, says nothing, and runs away. Whether she will agree to Benedict’s offer, will be revealed in the upcoming second part of Season 4.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on February 26. The series is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen.