SS Rajamouli unveils India’s ‘most advanced’ motion capture facility in Hyderabad

RRR director S. S. Rajamouli has unveiled what is being billed as India’s most advanced motion capture facility, launching the A&M MoCap Lab at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

The facility is a joint venture between Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios and Shobu Yarlagadda’s Mihira Visual Labs, with Animatrik Film Design serving as technology partner.

The Hollywood-based company’s credits include Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home and RRR.

During the unveiling, Rajamouli shared the first glimpse of the lab and confirmed that key sequences of Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, were captured there.

“India has always had some of the world’s best technicians contributing to major global productions, but what we lacked was an advanced facility right here at home,” Rajamouli said.

“When I look back at some of my previous films like Baahubali and Eega, I reminisce how I could have made them even better if I had access to motion capture technology back then in India. With the introduction of A&M’s motion capture technology, that gap has finally been bridged. We utilised this facility in the making of crucial sequences in Varanasi, and the results were simply fantastic,” the filmmaker told Variety.

Nagarjuna described the launch as a milestone for Indian cinema. “For decades, Indian filmmakers have aspired to tell large-scale stories that match global standards, but access to high-end technology was often a limitation,” he said.

Yarlagadda said the lab forms part of a broader effort to strengthen domestic production infrastructure. “For Indian cinema to truly compete on a global stage, it is essential to create advanced technology ecosystems within the country,” he said.

“This collaboration represents a significant step in enabling filmmakers and creators to tell more immersive, emotionally rich stories with the highest global standards,” Brett Ineson, president and CTO of Animatrik Film Design, added.

The lab features a 60-by-40-by-30-foot capture volume equipped with Vicon Valkyrie VK26 cameras offering sub-millimeter optical tracking precision and real-time data streaming via Vicon Live.

The setup integrates Unreal Engine for live virtual production previsualization and includes Stereo Head-Mounted Camera units for high-resolution facial performance capture. The facility is modular and expandable, allowing it to be disassembled and reassembled on location as required.

The launch coincides with Annapurna Studios’ 50th anniversary. The A&M MoCap Lab will be open to Indian and international filmmakers, game developers and animation studios seeking a production partner in Asia.