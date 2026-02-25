PM Modi in Israel for strategic talks, Congress slams ‘moral cowardice’ over Netanyahu outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for a two-day visit to Israel, expressing confidence that the trip would further consolidate the “enduring bonds” between the two countries, even as the Congress accused him of displaying “moral cowardice” by engaging with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid global criticism over Gaza.

Modi’s visit, his second to Israel in nine years, aims to deepen cooperation in defence, trade, technology and strategic sectors. However, it has triggered sharp political reactions at home, with the opposition alleging that the government has abandoned the Palestinian cause.

In his departure statement, Modi said India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism.

The prime minister said the visit comes at the invitation of his “dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

“I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management... defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties,” he said.

Modi expressed confidence that his visit would further consolidate the “enduring bonds” between India and Israel, set new goals for the strategic partnership, and advance the countries' shared vision for a resilient, innovative, and prosperous future.

He said the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Modi will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations,” he said.

Modi also said he is looking forward to interacting with members of the Indian diaspora in Israel who have long nurtured the India-Israel friendship.

The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of a strategic partnership during Modi’s first visit to the country in July 2017.

Congress attacks Modi over Gaza

The Congress launched a scathing attack on the prime minister over the timing of the visit, alleging that he was aligning himself with Netanyahu despite global outrage over the situation in Gaza.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi is “brazenly embracing” his Israeli counterpart.

“That was a different era. Now the Indian Prime Minister is brazenly embracing the Prime Minister of Israel, who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and who is orchestrating the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank,” Ramesh said on X.

“When the entire world is critical of his 'dear friend' Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Modi will be displaying moral cowardice,” he alleged.

Ramesh also recalled India’s historical support for Palestine, noting that on May 20, 1960, Jawaharlal Nehru was in Gaza and met with the Indian contingent of the UN Emergency Force there, and that on November 29, 1981, India issued a commemorative postage stamp in solidarity with Palestine. On November 18, 1988, India formally recognised the state of Palestine, he pointed out.

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government has abandoned the Palestinians and said the prime minister was going to Israel despite that country’s attacks on civilians in Gaza continue “mercilessly”.

Ramesh said the Modi government makes cynical and hypocritical statements on its commitment to the cause of the Palestinians but in reality it has abandoned them.

Priyanka Gandhi urges PM to raise Gaza issue

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also weighed in, expressing hope that Modi would raise the issue of Gaza during his address to the Knesset.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them.”

She asserted, “India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation, we must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world.”



