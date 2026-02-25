Over 2,700 tourists rescued after heavy snowfall strands vehicles near Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim

Heavy snowfall in East Sikkim triggered a massive rescue operation after thousands of tourists were stranded on routes leading to high-altitude destinations, including Tsomgo Lake, Nathu-la and Baba Mandir.

More than 2,700 tourists were evacuated after heavy snowfall blocked roads near Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim, officials said on Wednesday. Snowfall in the higher reaches of Sherathang and adjoining areas led to road blockages, leaving 541 tourist vehicles stranded between 15th Mile and Tsomgo Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through coordinated efforts, all 2,736 tourists were safely and systematically evacuated, with the operation concluding on Tuesday night.

Separately, the Indian Army launched a rescue mission — Operation Himrahat — on Sunday to evacuate tourists stranded along snow-blocked stretches in the region. The area experienced intense snowfall accompanied by sub-zero temperatures, drastically reducing visibility and rendering several stretches of road impassable.

Vehicles headed towards Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake, Nathu-la and Baba Mandir via a vulnerable high-altitude highway were forced to halt as snow accumulated rapidly, exposing tourists to extreme cold and altitude-related stress.

Army troops stationed in the sector mobilised specialised rescue teams equipped for high-altitude and extreme weather operations. Soldiers trekked through snow-covered terrain to reach stranded vehicles and began evacuation procedures, prioritising the elderly, women and children.

According to sources, 46 tourists were rescued and transported to the nearest army camp, where medical teams conducted immediate health assessments to check for hypothermia, frostbite and altitude sickness.

“The rescued individuals were provided warm shelter, heated accommodation, hot meals, warm beverages, blankets and essential supplies to stabilise them after prolonged exposure to freezing conditions,” said a source.

After being declared stable by army medical personnel, the rescued tourists were sent to Gangtok once road and weather conditions improved. They reached the capital safely on Sunday.

The army also undertook snow-clearance operations and traffic regulation to prevent further incidents.

“More than 150 tourist vehicles were guided and escorted to safer locations, significantly reducing congestion and minimising the risk of further incidents. The systematic management of traffic also prevented panic among travellers and ensured orderly movement despite the challenging terrain,” the source added.

“The operation underscores the Indian Army’s enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster response, particularly in remote and strategically sensitive regions. Tourists travelling to high-altitude regions of Sikkim should remain updated on weather advisories and adhere to safety guidelines during the winter season,” said an army officer.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department advised tourists and tour operators to strictly follow weather advisories and ensure vehicles are properly equipped — including mandatory snow chains — while travelling during snowfall conditions.