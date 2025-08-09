Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard boards ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4

Marion Cotillard has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s drama series The Morning Show Season 4, the makers announced on Thursday. The Oscar-winning actress will play Celine Dumont, “a savvy operator from a storied European family,” in the upcoming instalment of the show.

Cotillard joins returning stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

“There's a new woman at the controls. Marion Cotillard is Celine Dumont in Season 4 of #TheMorningShow, premiering September 17 on Apple TV+,” the streamer wrote on X alongside a 30-second clip introducing Cotillard’s character.

Season 4 picks up after the Season 3 finale, in which Alex (Aniston) tried to block the acquisition — and possible dissolution — of UBA by proposing a merger with rival network NBN.

Cotillard is known for films like Allied, Inception, Rust and Bone, The Dark Knight Rises and Assassin’s Creed. She won her Oscar for 2008’s La Vie en Rose. Cotillard recently appeared in Apple TV+’s Extrapolations opposite Forest Whitaker.

Aniston and Witherspoon executive produce The Morning Show. Developed by Kerry Ehrin, the series is produced by Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer. Additional EPs include Mimi Leder and Michael Ellenberg.

The Morning Show has earned multiple Emmy nominations over the years, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Crudup and Outstanding Guest Actress for Marcia Gay Harden.