Watch: Teaser out for Saswata Chatterjee’s daughter Hiya’s debut film ‘Mon Maaney Na’

The first teaser of Mon Maaney Na, a Bengali romance drama that marks Saswata Chatterjee’s daughter Hiya’s acting debut, was dropped by the makers on Friday.

Hiya stars opposite Ritwik Bhowmik in the Rahool Mukherjee-directed film that is slated to release on 13 February.

Ritwik Bhowmik’s Rahul Sen and Hiya Chatterjee’s Bidisha Mukherjee play each other’s romantic interest in the film.

The one-minute-18-second-long video shows Rahul dealing with heartbreak as his relationship with Bidisha falls apart. While Hiya’s character moves on, Rahul struggles to cope with the loss.

The video also features Soumya Mukherjee, with whom Hiya’s character later gets into a relationship.

“Priyo manush der labour of love . “প্রেমে freelance করা যায় না, ভালোবাসলে full time ভালোবাসবো” (You can’t freelance in love; if I love, I’ll love full-time.) We all love love stories, and it’s refreshing to see a Bengali romantic drama that speaks to today’s generation! Loved the teaser of Mon Maaney Na (মন মানে না)—all the best to @studioblottingpaper and the entire team for the Valentine’s Day release. 13th February 2026 | আপনার নিকটবর্তী প্রেক্ষাগৃহে,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Also starring Rukmini Moitra, Mon Maaney Na is presented by Qosmos Films, GP Entertainment, Jairaddisson and Studio Blotting.

“You can love someone even without saying “I love you,” but if you’re late, maybe it truly does become too late. Just hearing the name “Mon Maaney Na” fills all of us with nostalgia—so many memories come rushing back, sweet like raisins. Rahul Mukherjee’s new love story is coming to the screen, and the new “Mon Maaney Na” (2026) is set to release this 13th February. I, too, am in love with this love story—because if you don’t love love itself, then what is there to love? Love, Binodiini,” Rukmini wrote.

Ritwik has previously worked in Snehashish Mondal and Soumi Saha’s 2019 film Dhuusar. The film earned Ritwik Silver Award for Best Actor at the Queen Palm International Film Festival held in the US.

Nilayan has scored the music for the film, while Modhura Palit has served as the cinematographer.

Ritwik was last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter alongside Saswata Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Aadil Khan and Chitrangda Singh.