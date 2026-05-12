Oscar winner Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi to star in Ryan Coogler’s ‘The X-Files’ reboot

Hulu’s reboot of cult sci-fi series The X-Files from filmmaker Ryan Coogler has added eight actors in guest roles, including Oscar winner Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi and Ben Foster.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the guest cast also includes Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel D. Montgrand and Sofia Grace Clifton.

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The actors join previously announced leads Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler, who play two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents.

The official logline of the series reads: “They form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

Coogler, who recently won the Oscar for original screenplay for Sinners, is writing and directing the pilot episode and also serves as executive producer on the project from Onyx Collective and 20th Television.

Original The X-Files creator Chris Carter is also attached as executive producer. Jennifer Yale will serve as showrunner and executive producer, while Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler will executive produce under the Proximity Media banner.

Madigan recently appeared in filmmaker Zach Cregger’s horror movie Weapons and earned a best supporting actress Oscar for her performance. Buscemi is known for starring in HBO series Boardwalk Empire and recently featured in the second season of Netflix show Wednesday.

Foster most recently starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in boxing drama Christy. Jacobs is best known for the FX comedy series Reservation Dogs, which earned her two Critics Choice Award nominations.

Munro will next appear in the upcoming Scary Movie and is known for shows such as Riverdale and Peacemaker.

Cardinal’s credits include Killers of the Flower Moon, Dances with Wolves and Marvel series Echo. Montgrand appeared in HBO series True Detective: Night Country and Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Clifton recently featured in documentary series People of the West and Disney+ show The Muppets Mayhem.