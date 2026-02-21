Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan reunite after 46 years for new film tentatively titled ‘KHxRK’

Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan exude effortless charisma in the first-look teaser of their upcoming film, tentatively titled KHxRK, dropped by the makers at 12.07pm — we will come to the relevance later — on Saturday.

Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, the upcoming film marks the first on-screen reunion of Rajinikanth and Haasan in 46 years.

The three-minute-46-second-long video opens with Nelson walking up and down a corridor, unsure which superstar to approach first. Composer Anirudh Ravichander then joins him, playfully asking him to choose between two classical ragas for the background score.

The clip cuts to Rajinikanth in a retro-cool avatar, styling up his look before the frame shifts to Kamal Haasan, who matches him beat for beat as they critique each other’s blazers and shoes. The duo then make their way towards a vintage Mercedes in a garage with swag. While seated inside the car, in a cheeky banter, they turn to director Nelson and ask, “Who is the hero?”

Rajinikanth and Haasan have previously worked together in films like Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, and 16 Vayathinile.

Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum (1979) was the last film they collaborated on.

Sharing the teaser on X, Haasan wrote, “A Special reunion with my friend @Rajinikanth .Every great journey deserves another chapter! My best to @NelsonDilpkumar and @AnirudhOfficial- and to @RedGiantMovies for powering this collaboration.”

According to the industry sources, the 12.07pm release time was intentionally chosen as a tribute, merging the birth dates of Rajinikanth (December 12) and Haasan (November 7).

Further details of the film are kept under the wraps.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Haasan, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.

Rajinikanth and Haasan are also set to collaborate on Cibi Chakaravarthi’s another film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. The project is being produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and will be released by Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027.