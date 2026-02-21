‘Sudip Sharma cannot make crime drama without me’: Jaideep Ahlawat on ‘Kohrra 2’ cameo

After a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in the second instalment of Sudip Sharma’s Netflix series Kohrra, actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently expressed gratitude for being part of the show, joking that Sharma is no longer “allowed” to make a crime procedural without him.

Ahlawat has previously headlined Sharma’s Prime Video crime drama Paatal Lok, in which he played the role of a policeman.

In Kohrra 2, the 46-year-old actor features in a cameo role of a railway lineman.

“I don’t think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore haha,” Ahlawat quipped in a statement. “But seriously, Kohrra is a rare gem in storytelling, and I was grateful I could be a part of it somehow, even if it might be hard to catch on your first watch,” he added.

Recalling his experience of working with Sharma, Ahlawat said that working with him feels effortless, adding that he could not resist the opportunity of appearing in the cameo.

“Working with Sudip Bhai doesn’t even feel like work anymore, so when the opportunity arose, I just had to take it? Sudip Bhai had no clue that I would be playing the role of the Railway lineman, but my shoot schedules crossed, I discussed it with (writers) Gunjit (Chopra) and Diggy (Sisodia) and thought this would be such an interesting bit,” Ahlawat said.

Starring Barun Sobti and Mona Singhm, the second instalment of Kohrra 2 premiered on Netflix on February 11.

Kohrra 2 is backed by Act Three Productions and Film Squad Productions.

The first season of Kohrra follows the death of an NRI and explores its impact on those investigating the crime and the families affected by it. Also starring Suvinder Vicky, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly and Manish Chaudhary, the six-episode series hit Netflix on July 15, 2023.

The second season follows another murder mystery in the backdrop of a fog-filled Punjab. With each unexpected turn, the case grows more twisted as new crimes tied to the murder come to light.

Kohrra recently bagged the best web series trophy at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards India.

Prior to his cameo role, Ahlawat was seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. He also has Siddharth Anand’s King and Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version of Drishyam 3 in the pipeline.