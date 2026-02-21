Blackpink in your area! Google celebrates as K-pop band gets 100 million YouTube subscribers

K-pop girl band Blackpink has become the first-ever artist channel in the history of YouTube to cross 100 million subscribers, with web browser Google giving a nod to the feat on Saturday.

“Blackpink hits 100 million subscribers on YouTube,” the band’s Instagram page posted on Friday.

If you type the band’s name in the Google search bar, the browser shows you a shower of black and pink confetti along with graphic visuals of gems, with ‘100M’ written on it.

Blackpink has beaten one of its fiercest competitor bands, BTS, which currently has 82.3 million subscribers on the video streaming platform.

The band members — Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie — extended their gratitude to fans in a video message shared on their official YouTube channel on Saturday.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 with a double title track release: Boombayah and Whistle.

To celebrate the milestone, YouTube has gifted a custom red Diamond Creator award to the band. “BLINKs, you did it! 💖 A massive congratulations to BLACKPINK (@blackpinkofficial) for reaching 100 MILLION subscribers on YouTube,” the platform wrote on Instagram.

The band is currently gearing up for their upcoming third mini-album, Deadline, which is named after their latest concert tour.

The upcoming album, set to drop on February 27, marks their return as a band after four years. Their last release was Born Pink (2022).

Though Blackpink hasn’t shared an update on the tracklist yet, fans are anticipating the album will contain four to five tracks, including their latest release Jump.

Jump was a massive Billboard hit, debuting at No. 1 on the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, and becoming Blackpink’s biggest song globally. It stayed at No. 28 on the Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks.

Blackpink’s comeback arrives during a packed first quarter for K-pop, roughly a month ahead of BTS’s much-anticipated return, setting the stage for a highly competitive spring season.