Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O’Romeo’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in Week 1, outshines Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Assi’

Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in its first week at the domestic box office, outshining Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama Assi, as per trade reports.

According to industry data tracking platform Sacnilk, O’Romeo has earned an estimated Rs 50.48 crore nett after its first week of theatrical run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film began its box office journey on February 13 with a collection of Rs 9.01 crore nett. On Wednesday, O’Romeo earned Rs 3.65 crore, followed by Rs 3.1 crore on Thursday and Rs 2.15 crore on Friday.

O’Romeo also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal in key roles.

Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama Assi, on the other hand, opened to low numbers on Friday with an estimated Rs 1 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.

The Anubhav Sinha directorial began its box office journey with around Rs 1 crore nett on Friday. Following its premiere, it has earned a total of Rs 1.57 crore at the time of filing this report on Saturday.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and written by Gaurav Solanki, Assi is a courtroom drama that features Pannu in the role of a lawyer fighting to secure justice for a rape survivor.

The film also stars Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

At the end of its first week in theatres, Adarsh Gaurav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Yaa Main performed poorly with a total collection of Rs 4.45 crore.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 has minted Rs 46.72 crore since its release on January 30, inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film features Rani as the fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.