‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Sinners’ continue awards-season momentum with PGA nods

Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another and Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners continued their strong awards-season momentum as the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced nominations for its top honours on Friday.

The films were nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, alongside Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, Bugonia, F1, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams and Weapons.

One Battle After Another, Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet and Marty Supreme dominated this week’s major guild nominations — from the Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild of America and now the Producers Guild.

In the animated feature category, the nominees are The Bad Guys 2, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, KPop Demon Hunters and Zootopia 2.

Television nominees include The Diplomat, The Pitt and Pluribus in drama; Hacks, The Studio and South Park in comedy; Adolescence, The Beast in Me and Dying for Sex in limited series; Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and John Candy: I Like Me in the television movie category.

The Producers Guild has historically been a strong predictor of the Academy Awards. Since 2009, when both the PGA and the Academy expanded their Best Picture fields to 10 nominees, nearly 90 per cent of Oscar Best Picture nominees have first been recognised by the guild.

Only once, in 2024, did the two organisations’ lists match exactly.

Since the PGA began announcing nominees in 1991, Braveheart remains the only film to win the Oscar for Best Picture without first receiving a Producers Guild nomination.

Voting for film and television categories will end on February 3, ahead of the 37th annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony on February 28. Honorary awards at the ceremony will be presented to Amy Pascal, Jason Blum and Mara Brock Akil.