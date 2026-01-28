Old comment of Aneet Padda fangirling over Timothée Chalamet goes viral: ‘Just confess your love already’

An old comment by Aneet Padda, fangirling over Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet in one of his social media posts, has resurfaced and gone viral.

In the comment, posted in 2019, Padda professed her admiration for the Oscar-nominated actor. “Just frickin confess your love to me already. Thank you,” Padda wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The carousel features monochrome stills of Chalamet from a photoshoot.

Reacting the comment, a fan wrote, “Calm down, Aneet.” Another fan commented, “Your real life Saiyaara.” “Her digital footprint is crazy, love her,” said another fan of Aneet.

Aneet made her acting debut with the 2022 film Salaam Venky. She also starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry. However, Aneet gained widespread popularity following her breakout performance in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, also starring Ahaan Panday.

On the work front, she is set to star in Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini. She has also reportedly joined the cast of Nyaya, a courtroom drama directed by Nitya Mehra in collaboration with her husband, Karan Kapadia. She will share the screen with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.

Timothée was last seen in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme. The film received nine nominations at this year’s Oscars, marking Chalamet’s third Best Actor nomination at just 30.