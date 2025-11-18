MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odia singer Humane Sagar dies in his 30s; CM Mohan Charan Majhi, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik pay tribute

The singer was admitted to a health facility on 14 November after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, ACLF, multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and other complications

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.11.25, 11:09 AM
Humane Sagar

Humane Sagar X

Popular singer Humane Sagar from Odisha passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar, as per local reports. He was in his mid-thirties.

The singer was admitted to the health facility on 14 November after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and other complications.

Sagar was also reportedly suffering from several other conditions like dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction, MODS (multi-organ dysfunction syndrome), refractory shock, severe respiratory failure, anuric acute kidney injury, encephalopathy, hepatopathy, thrombocytopenia and coagulopathy

As per a bulletin issued by the health facility, he took his last breath at 9.08pm on Monday.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi offered his condolences over the passing of the singer. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Human Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti,” reads the translation of his post on X.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also took to X to express his grief. “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Human Sagar. His soulful music has touched the hearts of countless listeners, and his contributions to Odia music will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members during this sorrowful time,” he wrote.

Apart from his musical achievements, Sagar had briefly ventured into state politics, joining the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to work on cultural and youth-related issues.

Born at Titlagarh of Bolangir district, Sagar was a household name in the Odia music scene. He got his break with the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu where he sang the title track composed by Abhijit Majumdar.

After working on over hundred songs in Ollywood, Sagar also made a Hindi album, Mera Yeh Jahan. He released various Odia music albums like Tuma Otha Tale, Niswasa, Bekhudee, and Chehera in 2017.

