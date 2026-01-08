Blackpink star Jisoo, actor Seo In-guk’s first look from Netflix show ‘Boyfriend on Demand’ out

K-pop star Jisoo from Blackpink is set to play a webtoon producer in Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Boyfriend on Demand, show first-look images that surfaced online Thursday.

The 31-year-old singer-actress is set to share screen space with popular K-drama star Seo In-guk, who is known for the shows Twelve, Doom At Your Service and Death’s Game.

While Jisoo will play Seo Mi-rae, In-guk will portray the role of Park Kyeong-nam in the series.

In one of the pictures that surfaced online, Jisoo appeared to be engrossed in reading what seems to be a manual. In another picture, the Flower singer stunned in a black off-shoulder dress.

Actor Seo In‑guk looked charming in his first‑look, stepping into the role of Mi‑rae’s rival webtoon producer.

According to the official synopsis of the series, Boyfriend on Demand revolves around “webtoon producer Mi-rae, who escapes reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program, where she meets the boyfriends of her dreams. Blending the relatable challenges of daily work life and a never-before-seen virtual reality dating subscription program, Boyfriend on Demand (WT) promises to revolutionise dating.”

Park Kyeong-nam is Mi-rae’s colleague and rival webtoon producer. He’s competent at work, but Mi-rae feels uneasy around him. “Despite his indifferent and cold demeanour, he’s a character with surprising secrets, sure to stir emotions in Mi-rae,” reads the official synopsis.

The show also stars Ryu Abel, Park Ji Ho, Kang Min Woo, Song Ha Na, Yoo Sun Ho, Kim Sung Cheol, Gong Min Jun, Seo Hyo Rim and Ko Kyu Pil in key roles.

K-drama actors Lee Soo-hyuk and Park Ha-young are set to appear as guest stars in the series, as per reports.

Directed by No Gain No Love’s Kim Jung-sik, the 10-episode series is set to premiere in the latter half of this year on Netflix.

On the work front, Jisoo is currently busy with her other bandmates, Rose, Jennie and Lisa for Blackpink’s DEADLINE World Tour.