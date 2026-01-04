‘Nothing to sensationalise’: Ashish Vidyarthi clarifies he and his wife are fine after road accident

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi on Saturday issued an official clarification after reports claimed that he and his wife, Rupali Barua, were injured in a road accident in Guwahati.

The actor confirmed that the incident did take place but said both of them are doing well and there is no cause for concern.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ashish appeared on a live video session, where he said, “Main ek ajeeb se time par live kar raha hoon, just to let you all know. Because main abhi dekh raha hoon bahut se news channels mein kya kya aa raha hain. Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday and a bike hit us. We both are fine. Rupali is under observation. All is well, I am good. Chhota sa chot aya hai but absolutely fine”.

During the live session, the actor was seen walking to show viewers that he was physically fine and reiterated that there was nothing serious to worry about.

“Just to let you know, ha hua hein. But we are good and nothing to sensationalise. The bike rider ka bhi maine abhi police se pata kiya hein ki usko bhi hosh aa gaya hain. Sab ka achcha ho, sab theek rahe. Ap se bhi yahi batana chahte hain. We are taking very good care,” he added.

In the caption accompanying the video, Ashish wrote, “Rupali and I are well… We are under observation.. but doing well… thank you for your love.”

Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua in 2023. He was earlier married to Piloo Vidyarthi. On the professional front, Ashish was most recently seen in the first season of the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.