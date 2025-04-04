South actor Ravikumar passes away following battle with cancer

Noted actor Ravikumar, known for his memorable characters in a number of Tamil and Malayalam movies, died here on Friday following his battle with cancer, an artistes' association said.

"Veteran film actor Ravikumar, known for his prolific career in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, has died in Chennai. He succumbed to cancer on Friday morning at 10:30 AM," Nadigar Sangam said in a social media update.

His funeral was scheduled for Saturday, it added. The actor was said to be in his early 70s.

In Tamil, Ravikumar has acted in movies including veteran K Balachander-directed 'Avargal,' which also starred top stars Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan, 'Pagalil Oru Iravu,' and 'Ramanaa.' His Malayalam flicks include 'Avalude Raavukal', 'Lisa', 'Sarpam,'and 'Angaadi,' among others.

In his later years, he also acted in many TV serials.

