Norway 2, Brazil 0: First an Oscar upset, then a World Cup knockout in 2026

The football scoreboard may have read Norway 2, Brazil 1, but in a curious way, it was Norway 2, Brazil 0 in 2026.

Long before Erling Haaland and Norway’s footballers ended Brazil’s Fifa World Cup campaign, the Scandinavian nation had already dealt the South Americans a painful defeat on another global stage.

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In March, Brazil and Norway were locked in one of the closest Oscar contests of the year.

Brazil’s The Secret Agent, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, had built formidable momentum through the awards season. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, the political thriller won two of the festival's biggest honours: Best Director for Mendonça Filho and Best Actor for Wagner Moura.

Critics hailed it as one of the year's finest films, and it went on to collect awards from film critics’ groups and international ceremonies, including the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Film Independent Spirit Award for Best International Feature. It had emerged as one of only two international features also nominated for Best Picture.

And the political drama faced an equally formidable challenger.

Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value had enjoyed a dream run of its own after winning the Grand Prix, the Cannes Film Festival's second-highest honour. The family drama also swept through critics’ circles and international award circuits, and entered the Oscars with nine nominations.

Many awards observers viewed the International Feature race as essentially a two-film contest between Brazil’s political drama and Norway’s family drama.

When the envelopes were opened on Oscar night, Norway won. Sentimental Value won Best International Feature, giving the country its first-ever victory in the category.

Fast forward four months, and Norway once again got the better of Brazil, knocking the five-time world champions out of the Fifa World Cup.

No one would seriously compare an Academy Award with a World Cup knockout match. One is decided by thousands of film professionals, the other by goals on the pitch. But taken together, they make for one of 2026's more delightful coincidences. Twice this year, Brazil crossed paths with Norway on the biggest international stage available—and twice, Norway walked away the winner.