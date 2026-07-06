'Deeply moving': Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans who braved Mumbai rains to gather outside Jalsa

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has expressed gratitude to fans who continue to gather outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, every Sunday despite the relentless rain.

"A wave, folded palms, a signing of autographs and they endure... they come despite the weather – rain, shine, winter... and the same enthusiasm... so deeply moving for me," the veteran actor wrote in his blog on Sunday.

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Bachchan also shared a series of pictures on his Tumblr blog, reflecting on his weekly Sunday ritual of meeting fans and the ongoing monsoon in Mumbai.

Commenting on the heavy rainfall, he wrote, "The rains do not abate... flooding continues... yes, monsoon delayed, and now the water resources – the surrounding lakes filling up... some difficulty to dwellers... farming... but this too shall pass."

His post comes days after a video showing rainwater entering the premises of Jalsa went viral on social media. The clip captured waterlogging outside the residence as nearby drains struggled to cope with the heavy downpour.

Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life across several parts of Mumbai over the past few days, leading to waterlogged roads, traffic congestion and commuter delays.

On the work front, Bachchan is set to reprise his role in the sequel to the blockbuster mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles. While the first instalment featured Deepika Padukone, the actress will not return for the sequel.