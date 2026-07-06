Bengal police arrest two, detain three in Baruipur rape-murder case; prohibitory orders imposed

Police on Monday arrested one more person and detained three others in connection with their probe into the alleged gangrape and murder of an 11-year-old girl, whose body was recovered at Baruipur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said.

A six-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter, he said.

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"So far, we have arrested two persons. One person was arrested last night and another this morning. Along with them, we have detained three others. Our officers are questioning them," the officer told PTI.

The victim's body was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat area, triggering a protest by locals who blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burnt tyres and damaged a few police vehicles, demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

Hours after the body was recovered, a man was beaten to death by angry locals on suspicion of involvement in the girl’s death meanwhile, authorities imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Baruipur, Narendrapur and Sonarpur areas of South 24 Parganas to maintain law and order following tension over the crime.

"The situation is under control, but prohibitory orders have been imposed as a preventive measure to ensure that law and order is maintained. Adequate police deployment has been made in the affected areas," another senior police officer said.

"We appeal to members of the public not to pay heed to rumours and to cooperate with the administration. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace," the officer added.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari called the minor girl’s father to assure justice.

“The CM assured me that the culprits would be arrested and punished. I demanded that they should be hanged. He asked me to go to Bhabani Bhawan (the state CID headquarters) on Tuesday. I am satisfied with the administration,” the minor girl’s father told media persons on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged on Sunday night that barricades were placed with heavy police deployment outside the residence of former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to prevent her from visiting the family of the minor girl.

“With heavy police deployment, route marches are suspiciously being conducted right outside the residences of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial and our Hon’ble National General Secretary @abhishekaitc,” the TMC alleged in a post on X.