‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 3: Heavy is the head that wears the crown

After two episodes full of battlefield spectacle, House of the Dragon Season 3 finally slows down. Without losing momentum. Episode 3 is, in many ways, the series returning to what it has always done best: chamber drama. The episode traps Rhaenyra Targaryen inside the endless machinery of governance, revealing that winning the Iron Throne may have been easier than keeping it.

It is an episode packed with conversations, council meetings and political manoeuvring, yet it rarely feels static. Instead, every decision made over the course of Rhaenyra's first few days as queen lays another brick on the road to the conflicts that lie ahead.

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Emma D'Arcy once again delivers the episode’s defining performance. Rhaenyra begins her reign believing victory has finally brought stability, only to discover that the Iron Throne comes with problems no dragon can burn away. The royal treasury has been emptied. The city's food supplies are dwindling. The Faith refuses to fully recognise her legitimacy. Nobles demand rewards. Loyal allies expect favours. The smallfolk want relief from hunger.

Meanwhile, Daemon repeatedly insists that potential rivals should simply be eliminated.

The brilliance of the script lies in how relentlessly it piles these crises upon her. There is never a quiet moment. Before one problem can be solved, another arrives. The pacing intentionally mirrors Rhaenyra’s growing sense of suffocation, making viewers feel the crushing weight of leadership alongside her.

The episode cleverly uses symbolism without becoming overly heavy-handed. Rats overrunning King’s Landing serve as an obvious metaphor for the decay left behind by war. The empty treasury represents a kingdom whose foundations have already begun to crumble.

Rhaenyra often makes compassionate choices, but those choices carry consequences. Her attempts to redistribute food among the starving population may win public approval, yet they also antagonise powerful nobles. Her reluctance to execute Daeron reflects her humanity but creates fresh political complications.

Matt Smith also enjoys one of his strongest episodes this season. Freed from Harrenhal's hallucinatory detours, Daemon once again becomes the unpredictable force that energises every scene he enters. His blunt insistence that Rhaenyra should simply kill her enemies provides some of the episode's sharpest humour while also illustrating the widening philosophical divide between husband and wife.

Daemon sees dragons as instruments of absolute power. Rhaenyra still believes restraint matters. Their growing disagreement feels less like a marital dispute and more like two competing visions for how a kingdom should be ruled. It is an ideological conflict that promises even greater repercussions as the season progresses.

The supporting cast receives meaningful material as well. Steve Toussaint channelises Corlys Velaryon’s growing frustration. His request to legitimise his sons becomes one of the episode's emotional highlights. His eventual confrontation with Rhaenyra forces her into an impossible position, exposing the uncomfortable contradictions surrounding legitimacy within House Targaryen itself.

Perhaps the episode's biggest surprise arrives during its closing stretch. Without venturing into major spoiler territory, the revelation surrounding Daeron and Ormund Hightower delivers one of the season’s smartest narrative twists. It reshapes assumptions about the war's current state while ensuring that the apparent victory in Episode 2 was never as complete as it seemed.