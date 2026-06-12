Six football films that prove the beautiful game is about more than just winning

Football movies are often associated with underdog stories, nailbiting matches and last-minute heroics that win matches. But some of the best films about the sport use football as a backdrop to explore much larger themes like identity and belonging, or explore the socio-political realities of the times.

If you're looking for stories where the game intersects with life in unexpected ways, these five films deserve a place on your watchlist.

Escape to Victory (1981)

1 6 All pictures: IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

Escape to Victory follows a group of Allied prisoners of war during World War II who are selected to play an exhibition football match against a German team in Nazi-occupied Paris. Led by former professional footballer Captain John Colby, the POWs soon discover the match is intended as a propaganda spectacle. While an American prisoner, Robert Hatch, works with the French Resistance to plan an escape through a tunnel beneath the stadium, the team becomes determined to finish the game.

The Cup (1999)

2 6

One of the most offbeat football films ever made, The Cup tells the story of young Buddhist monks in a remote monastery who become obsessed with watching the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Their determination to catch the matches leads to a series of funny and heartwarming situations. The Khyentse Norbu-directed film beautifully captures football's universal appeal, showing how the sport can transcend geography, culture and tradition.

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

3 6

A beloved modern classic, Gurinder Chadha’s Bend It Like Beckham tells the story of 18-year-old Jess Bhamra (Parminder Nagra), a British-Indian Sikh teenager, dreams of playing football despite her traditional family's disapproval. After joining a local women’s team, Jess secretly balances football with family obligations, including her sister's wedding preparations. Tensions arise when her parents discover her deception.

Offside (2006)

4 6

Directed by Palme d’Or winner Jafar Panahi, Offside follows a group of young women who disguise themselves as men to enter a football stadium, where women are banned from attending matches. Caught by security, she is detained with several other women in a holding area just outside the stadium, guarded by young conscript soldiers. As the match unfolds, the women and their reluctant guards share moments of humour, frustration and camaraderie, exposing the absurdity of the restriction.

The Year My Parents Went on Vacation (2006)

5 6

Set against the backdrop of Brazil's 1970 World Cup campaign, this coming-of-age drama directed by Cao Hamburger follows a young boy whose politically-active parents suddenly disappear, leaving him in the care of a Jewish community in São Paulo. As the nation becomes consumed by football fever, the boy struggles with loneliness, uncertainty and growing up.

Looking for Eric (2009)

6 6

Ken Loach's comedy-drama follows Eric, a Manchester United-loving postman whose life is falling apart. Struggling with family tensions, a fractured relationship with his ex-wife Lily, and the dangerous actions of his stepson Ryan, Eric finds himself overwhelmed and even contemplating suicide. After smoking cannabis, he begins hallucinating conversations with his football idol, Eric Cantona, whose unconventional advice helps him regain confidence and perspective.