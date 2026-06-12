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regular-article-logo Friday, 12 June 2026

US plans sharp reduction in fighter jets, warships for Nato operations in Europe: Report

The plan also aims to redeploy a missile-launching submarine and an aircraft carrier, along with several warships and scores of jets that join the carrier’s missions, the New York Times reported

Reuters Published 12.06.26, 12:29 PM
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The United States plans to significantly reduce the aircraft and warships that it makes available for NATO operations in Europe, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two senior European officials.

The decision would limit NATO's ability to launch long-range strikes and conduct surveillance, the report said.

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The U.S. plan includes cutting the number of F-16 and F-15E fighter jets from roughly 150 to 100, as well as reducing maritime reconnaissance aircraft from 26 to 15 and removing all eight aerial refuelling tanker jets it previously made available to Europe, the report said.

It also aims to redeploy a missile-launching submarine and an aircraft carrier, along with several warships and scores of jets that join the carrier’s missions, the New York Times said, adding that one of two groups of bombers previously assigned for Europe’s defence may also be reallocated.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

NATO and the U.S. Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. Eastern Command said in a statement last week that it would "rightsize" its contributions to the NATO Force Model, without providing further details.

Reuters reported in May that the U.S. planned toscale back the military capabilities it would make available to its alliance allies during a major crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has repeatedly accused European governments of underinvesting in ​their militaries and relying too heavily on U.S. protection, while urging both Europe and Asian allies ⁠to boost defence spending to 3.5% of GDP.

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