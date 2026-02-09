Blackpink members stun in first-look posters for ‘Deadline’ mini album; photos inside

The countdown for Korean girl band Blackpink’s upcoming album Deadline officially began with talent agency YG Entertainment dropping the first-look posters of Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo.

The posters were revealed in two themes— Statue Version and Red Light Version. Here’s a look.

In the Statue Version theme, singer-actress Jisoo looked stunning in a form-fitting white two-piece ensemble consisting of a high-neck, sleeveless crop top and a matching high-waisted, body-conscious skirt.

For the Red Light theme, Jisoo opted for a jacket with layers of feathers in shades of red, black, and grey. The outfit has a high neckline and a zipper detail.

Jennie looked ethereal in the concept poster in a strapless white dress with a structured, corset-style bodice. Her dark hair is styled in long, thin braids or twists that frame her face and fall over her shoulders.

For her second look, Jennie wore a long-sleeved, collared shirt that was cropped above the waist.

Grammy-nominated singer Rose dazzled in a light grey, underwire bralette top paired with a voluminous, sculptural, light grey skirt.

For her Red Light theme, the singer kept it simple in a black sleeveless dress and her makeup minimal.

Thai singer-rapper Lisa looks edgy in a light beige two-piece ensemble. The top is a strapless, structured corset-style piece with a harness-like strap connecting the bustier to a thick choker. She paired up her top with a skirt, giving it a punk aesthetic.

Lisa aced her stunning look with her bold eye makeup and defined eyeliner. She has three small black dots applied vertically on the bridge of her nose as part of the styling.

The upcoming album, set to drop on February 27, marks their return as a band after four years. Their last release was Born Pink (2022). It is their third mini-album following 2018’s Square Up and 2019’s Kill This Love.

