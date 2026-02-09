Inside Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower with husband Anand Ahuja and family

Soon-to-be parents-again Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted an intimate baby shower for family and friends on Sunday. Here’s a glimpse into their celebrations.

For the baby shower, Sonam kept it chic in a light yellow, floral-embroidered lehenga, paired with red lipstick. A neatly tied bun and statement jewellery complemented her look.

Sonam tied the knot with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. The couple welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2023. Image 3:

Sonam and Anand were all smiles at the baby shower. The couple announced their pregnancy in November last year.

A candid moment of Sonam during the rituals.

Sister Anshula Kapoor attended the festivities with fiance Rohan Thakkar.

Maheep Kapoor turned heads in a baby pink suit at the celebration.

Delectable bites and treats added extra cheer to the festivities.

Anupam Kher was all smiles at the baby shower, showering Sonam with his best wishes.

In 2024, Sonam opened up about her postpartum journey on an episode of Fashionably Pernia’s The Style Icon podcast.

Sonam was last seen in Shome Makhija’s 2022 film Blind, also starring Purab Kohli and Vijay Pathak.