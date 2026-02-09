MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Monday, 09 February 2026

Inside Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower with husband Anand Ahuja and family

The couple announced their second pregnancy in November last year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.02.26, 02:11 PM

Soon-to-be parents-again Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted an intimate baby shower for family and friends on Sunday. Here’s a glimpse into their celebrations.

1 10
Instagram/@sonamkapoor
ADVERTISEMENT

For the baby shower, Sonam kept it chic in a light yellow, floral-embroidered lehenga, paired with red lipstick. A neatly tied bun and statement jewellery complemented her look.

2 10
Instagram/@anshulakapoor

Sonam tied the knot with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. The couple welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2023. Image 3:

3 10
Instagram/@anshulakapoor

Sonam and Anand were all smiles at the baby shower. The couple announced their pregnancy in November last year.

4 10
Instagram/@anshulakapoor

A candid moment of Sonam during the rituals. 

5 10
Instagram/@anshulakapoor

Sister Anshula Kapoor attended the festivities with fiance Rohan Thakkar. 

6 10
Instagram/@anshulakapoor

Maheep Kapoor turned heads in a baby pink suit at the celebration.

7 10
Instagram/@anshulakapoor

Delectable bites and treats added extra cheer to the festivities.

8 10

Anupam Kher was all smiles at the baby shower, showering Sonam with his best wishes.

9 10
Instagram/@sonamkapoor

In 2024, Sonam opened up about her postpartum journey on an episode of Fashionably Pernia’s The Style Icon podcast.

10 10
Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Sonam was last seen in Shome Makhija’s 2022 film Blind, also starring Purab Kohli and Vijay Pathak.

RELATED TOPICS

Sonam Kapoor Baby Shower Pregnancy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE