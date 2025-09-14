Nicole Kidman wraps shooting for ‘Practical Magic' sequel set to release next year

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has completed shooting for her upcoming film, “Practical Magic 2”.

The 58-year-old actor shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

The post featured her walking alongside her co-star Sandra Bullock.

“That's a wrap on #PracticalMagic2! Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic,” she captioned the post.

“Practical Magic 2” is a sequel to the 1998 film “Practical Magic”, which featured both the actors in the roles of sisters Gillian Owens (Kidman) and Sally Owens (Bullock).

The upcoming film is slated to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Filmmaker Susanne Bier is directing “Practical Magic 2” from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, who also co-wrote the first instalment of the franchise.

The original film followed the story of two witch sisters raised by their quirky aunts in a small town. Together, they confront narrow-minded prejudice and a curse that jeopardises their chances of finding true love.

The film also starred Alexandra Artrip, Evan Rachel Wood, and Stockard Channing.

The sequel was confirmed by the makers in June last year.

"Practical Magic" was helmed by Griffin Dunne. It was based on the 1995 novel "Practical Magic" by Alice Hoffman.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.