Not seen Trump’s ‘destroy Modi’s political career’ video, will act if verified: MEA

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said it has not seen any video of US President Donald Trump’s remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he reportedly said he “doesn’t want to destroy Modi's political career.”

Responding to a media query, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “I have not seen the video... However, if such a video exists, whether it is true or false, we will take appropriate action on it.”

The comment in question dates back to an interaction with reporters at the White House in October, when Trump was responding to a question about his conversation with Modi.

“Modi is a great man. He loves Trump,” the US President had said. He immediately added, “I don't want you to take the word ‘love’ any differently. I don't want to destroy his political career.”

The clarification came as Trump appeared to caution against any alternative interpretation of the word “love.”

In the same interaction, he praised PM Modi and called him a friend, and said India is an incredible country.

On Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s remarks regarding his meeting with Jeffrey Epstein, Jaiswal said, "Regarding this matter, we have issued both written and verbal explanations."

On trade and bilateral relations, Jaiswal highlighted ongoing India-Russia engagement across trade, defence, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges. Regarding the US, he said India and the US had agreed to a joint statement on February 7 outlining a framework for an interim reciprocal trade agreement.

On the Bangladesh elections he said, “We should wait for the outcome to see what sort of mandate emerges, and thereafter we will look at the issues. On the election itself, you know our position: we stand for free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections in Bangladesh.”

On Bangladesh inviting India to send election observers,Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) said, “We did receive an invitation to send observers. However, we have not sent any observers to Bangladesh to monitor the elections.”

Responding to a UN report that highlighted the role of Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Red Fort blast in 2025, Jaiswal noted that the report, published on February 4, 2026, is in the public domain.

"We have seen that they have taken on board India’s inputs regarding our concerns on cross-border terrorism and also as to how we can strengthen the global fight against terrorism," he said.

On India receiving an invitation from the US to join the Board of Peace meeting on February 19, Jaiswal said the proposal is under review.

"As you know, India has consistently supported efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability and dialogue in West Asia. Our PM has welcomed the initiative that provides a pathway towards long-term and sustainable peace in the region, including Gaza," he said.

Jaiswal referred to India’s call for cessation of hostilities and dialogue in Ukraine, saying, “I would like to refer to our position, which has been stated, and we are very clear that we want a cessation of hostilities and both sides to come together and engage in dialogue and diplomacy so that there is peace and stability in the region.”

Regarding Indian sailors detained in Iran, he confirmed that 16 sailors were given consular access, of whom 8 have returned to India, while efforts continue to bring back the remaining eight.

Jaiswal mentioned NSA Ajit Doval’s visit to Canada for a security dialogue, and strategic talks between India’s foreign secretary and China’s executive vice minister of foreign affairs during the BRICS Sherpas meeting, focusing on border peace and India’s UNSC aspirations.

Other international engagements include upcoming state visits and meetings: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will visit India from February 18–22, participating in the AI Summit and bilateral talks; French President Emmanuel Macron will also visit to hold talks and participate in the AI Summit.