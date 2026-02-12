Angela Merkel to deliver first Dr Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture in Delhi on February 26: Sources

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel will deliver the first Dr Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on February 26, sources said on Thursday. The lecture is being organised by the Dr Manmohan Singh Trust.

Merkel, who shared good ties with the former prime minister, will deliver the inaugural lecture series in memory of Singh. She will speak on "Germany and India in times of global change."

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh, considered the architect of India’s economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on December 26, 2024. He was 92.

Also Read Congress recalls Manmohan Singh was prevented from speaking on President address in 2004

Manmohan Singh led the country as prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and helped set up the country’s economic framework as finance minister. He was also a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.

The memorial trust was established by Singh’s family to oversee the construction of his memorial at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. The government has earmarked a plot next to former president Pranab Mukherjee’s memorial and a Rs 25 lakh grant to the trust.