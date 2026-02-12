‘No organic way to reopen this story’: Imran Khan on possibility of ‘Delhi Belly’ sequel

Actor Imran Khan has said that the idea for a sequel to the 2011 hit Delhi Belly hasn’t been cracked yet, adding that he doesn’t think the narrative can be reopened or extended.

According to reports, during a fan event in January, actor Aamir Khan and writer Akshat Verma informed that a sequel to Delhi Belly was officially in the works.

“I would be happy to venture into that space. But we have not made significant effort or progress towards Delhi Belly sequel,” Imran told PTI.

“All of us who’ve associated with the film at various points have had conversations about, ‘Could we (make it), how do we?’ but we’ve never come close to a good idea, or that is worthwhile,” Imran added.

Imran, who believes the narrative has run its course, noted, “The narrative is complete. They are three slackers, who got thrust into the middle of a situation, and they managed to escape for their lives. So, it’s all circumstance and coincidence that gets them into it and gets them out.”

“I don’t think there’s an organic way to reopen this story and build on that story, without it feeling forced or artificial,” Imran further said.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Delhi Belly released in theatres on July 1, 2011. It follows three scruffy, debt-ridden roommates — journalist Tashi (Imran), photographer Nitin (Kunal Roy Kapur), and cartoonist Arup (Vir Das) — who accidentally get entangled with a mafia boss after a package delivery goes wrong.

Produced by Aamir Khan under his production banner Aamir Khan Productions, Delhi Belly also features Poorna Jagannathan, Shenaz Treasurywala and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Imran recently appeared in a cameo role in Vir Das’s directorial debut Happy Patel.