Rashmika Mandanna, Shubman Gill to feature in Crunchyroll’s ‘Ready to Anime?’ campaign

Actress Rashmika Mandanna and cricketer Shubman Gill are set to feature in a two-part ad film for anime streaming platform Crunchyroll, the streamer announced on Thursday, sharing a teaser of the project.

The latest India brand campaign titled ‘Ready to Anime?’, starring Rashmika and Shubman, captures anime’s rapid rise in India as a mainstream part of everyday entertainment.

The first film will debut during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with additional integrations across Shark Tank India Season 5 on Sony LIV, extending anime’s visibility across live sport, streaming, and everyday viewing moments.

The second film will be released in the upcoming months. However, no exact date has been announced yet.

The campaign comes at a time when anime’s popularity in India is accelerating across age groups. A study conducted by the National Research Group in 2025 found that 62 per cent of general entertainment consumers surveyed in India say they “love” or “like” Japanese anime.

Among teens, enthusiasm is even stronger, with 74 per cent identifying as anime fans, making them the most engaged age group.

“As anime continues to grow in India, it’s evolving into a natural part of everyday entertainment,” said Raúl González Bernal, Vice President of Regional Marketing at Crunchyroll.

“By bringing together anime superfan Rashmika and a newer fan like Shubman, the campaign reflects how anime today connects with audiences across interests and backgrounds,” Bernal added.