Sreeleela completes MBBS degree, graduation ceremony video goes viral

Actress Sreeleela has completed her MBBS degree and is now officially a doctor, show viral videos featuring her during her graduation ceremony recently.

The videos doing the rounds on social media show the 24-year-old actress dressed in a convocation gown and cap while receiving her medical degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sreeleela achieved the feat while maintaining her busy film schedule simultaneously. She made her debut with Kiss (2019) and kept up the momentum with Pelli SandaD (2021), Dhamaka (2022), and Bhagavanth Kesari (2023).

She shot to fame with her role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she features in the high-energy dance number Kissik alongside Allu Arjun.

On the work front, Sreeleela will be next seen in Anurag Basu's musical romance drama alongside Kartik Aaryan.

She will also be seen alongside Dhanush in his upcoming film, tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.