Sooraj Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions back with new drama series ‘Sangamarmar’

Sooraj Barjatya’s banner Rajshri Productions is back with a new drama series Sangamarmar, set to drop on JioHotstar soon, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The show is described as a heartfelt drama rooted in the emotional fabric of Indian families, exploring themes of love, responsibility and the quiet strength that holds relationships together over time, a press release said.

It is presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, and directed by Vikram Ghai.

Sangamarmar will feature Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles alongside Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Jaya Ojha and Avinash Wadhwani.

According to the makers, the show chronicles a woman’s personal journey and is grounded in timeless romance and emotionally rich relationships, reflecting how certain bonds remain unshaken even as life moves forward.

The OTT platform has also unveiled a teaser which gives a glimpse into a world of silences that speak louder than words, shared glances and restrained emotions, focusing on moments where love is felt more than expressed.

Rajshri Productions made their foray into the OTT space last year with Sony LIV’s Bada Naam Karenge. Directed by Palash Vasvani, the show featured Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Rajesh Tailang and Anjana Sukhani in key roles