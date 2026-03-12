Oscars 2026: Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal join list of presenters

Just days ahead of the 2026 edition of Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced additional presenters for the 98th Academy Awards.

The latest group of presenters includes Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Sigourney Weaver and father-son duo Bill Pullman and Lewis Pullman.

They join a previously announced lineup featuring Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph.

The 2025 Oscar acting winners — Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña — will also return to present awards during this year’s ceremony.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the creative team behind the 2026 Oscars teased what audiences can expect from the show. Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan hinted at major cast reunions.

“There’s been rumours of what that [reunion] is, and we are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaids reunion that is going to be very special,” Kapoor said.

“There’s also going to be a Marvel reunion for the superhero fans, so we’re gonna have superstars and superheroes,” Mullan added. “And there is also going to be an extraterrestrial on the stage, so you can figure that one out.”

During the same press conference, Kapoor said that adequate steps were being taken to ensure the safety for attendees and guests. He was responding to a question about FBI warning to California law enforcement about the possibility of a retaliatory drone attack by Iran targeting the West Coast.

“I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team,” Kapoor said. “So, of course, every year we monitor what’s going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration.”

“This show has to run like clockwork,” he said. “But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, who is even a fan of the show, when they’re standing outside the barricades. We want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome”.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 16. Conan O’Brien will return as the host for the second time.