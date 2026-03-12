Audi to raise car prices in India by up to 2% from April 1

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it will increase prices of its vehicles in India by up to 2 per cent from April 1, 2026, citing rising input costs and the adverse impact of currency fluctuations.

The price hike will apply across Audi’s entire model range in the country, with ex-showroom prices set to increase by up to 2 per cent, the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2 per cent effective from April 1, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers," Audi India Brand Director, Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi India currently sells a portfolio of luxury cars and SUVs in the country, ranging from the Q3 SUV to the high-performance RSQ8. The models are priced between Rs 43.23 lakh and Rs 2.34 crore (ex-showroom).