Kate Winslet in talks to star in ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet is in talks to star in Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, as per US media reports.

The actress recently reunited with her Titanic director James Cameron for Avatar: Fire and Ash, which released in theatres on December 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winslet will feature alongside Andy Serkis in the movie, who is set to direct and reprise his iconic role from the original movie trilogy, helmed by Peter Jackson.

The makers have not yet confirmed the cast of the upcoming film. However, the lead actors Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen are reportedly set to reprise their roles as Frodo Baggins and Gandalf, respectively.

Jackson, who adapted the novels by J. R. R. Tolkien into the original movies, is set to produce the film with his creative partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

Slated to release in theatres on December 17, 2027, The Hunt for Gollum will also reunite Winslet with Jackson after working together in the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures.

The plot details are kept under wraps. As per reports, the story will most likely be set between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.