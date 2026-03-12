‘Bhooth Bangla’ teaser: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan reunite for a spooky comedy

The teaser of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla was dropped by the makers on Thursday, ahead of the film’s April 10 release.

Marking the reunion of Akshay and director Priyadarshan, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu. It is also the second Hindi-language horror-comedy in Priyadarshan’s filmography.

Sharing the teaser announcement on social media, Kumar wrote, “One haunted Bangla and a whole lot of chaos. Stay tuned, because the #BhoothBanglaTeaser drops today! #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026”.

The one-minute-23-second teaser opens with a voiceover that says, “In Mangalpur no one gets married” and warns that “Vadhusur will come to haunt” them. The teaser suggests that Akshay’s character is searching for the perfect place to get married and eventually finds an old but haunted haveli, located in Mangalpur.

The clip then shows a series of comedy scenes, giving a glimpse of the various characters. It also features some spooky moments, hinting that someone may be watching the family.

Fans were quick to point out that the haveli featured in Bhooth Bangla was the same as Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The story has been written by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. Shankar is also credited with the film’s dialogues.

Bhooth Bangla is set to clash with Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, at the box office.