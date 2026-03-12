'God saved me': Farooq Abdullah escapes assassination attempt at Jammu wedding

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had a narrow escape after a man allegedly opened fire at him during a wedding function in Jammu on Wednesday night.

Abdullah, 88, president of the ruling National Conference, was leaving the venue in the Greater Kailash area on the outskirts of the city when the assailant fired from behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“God saved me,” Abdullah said in his first reaction on Thursday morning. “I am fine and God has saved me,” he told PTI.

Recounting the incident, the veteran leader said the gunman had come very close before being stopped by security personnel.

“At the last minute, he was overpowered by the security personnel, including the NSG. I was immediately put into my car and driven away safely,” he said.

The accused has been identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu.

Police arrested him at the spot. During questioning, he told investigators that he had been waiting for an opportunity to target Abdullah for the past 20 years.

The incident has raised questions about security arrangements around the former chief minister, who is a Z+ category protectee.

While Farooq Abdullah did not comment on the security aspect, his son and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the incident raises serious concerns.

“....what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured the assassination attempt failed,” he said in a post on X.

“There are more questions than answers at the moment, including how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM,” Omar Abdullah added.

Following the incident, the chief minister reached Jammu and went straight to his father’s residence.

Officials said the security of central government protectees in Jammu and Kashmir is being reviewed after the incident. Steps are also being considered to strengthen security arrangements, including upgrading jammers used in convoys.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren condemned the attack and wished Abdullah well.

“Relieved to hear that Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahab is safe after the unfortunate firing incident. This violent act deserves severe condemnation and strict action,” Soren posted on X.

Police are examining Jamwal’s background, including his personal and social connections and any possible organisational links, to determine the motive behind the firing.