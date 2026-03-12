‘Dhurandhar’ to re-release in theatres a week before sequel premiere

A week before Dhurandhar 2 releases in theatres, the film’s first part is set to re-release in theatres worldwide, as per media reports.

Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, with paid previews on March 18.

The first film released on December 5, 2025, and went on to become a blockbuster success. It amassed Rs 1,300 crore worldwide and Rs 1,000 crore at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar will be back in theatres at approximately 500 screens globally, including 250 screens across India from March 12 and overseas from March 13, as per a press release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the first film

Unlike the first part which was only available in Hindi, the sequel will be screened with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be screened exclusively in the USA and Canada on March 18, a day prior to its worldwide release.

The exclusive premieres will be shown on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which feature expansive wall-to-wall screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, enhanced projection and luxury seating, formats typically reserved for major Hollywood event films, the press release read.

Alongside Ranveer, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan.

Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi are set to reprise their roles in the second part.

The sequel is produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.