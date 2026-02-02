Nicki Minaj shares cryptic post about satanic rituals after Grammy roast by Trevor Noah

Hours after comedian Trevor Noah took a dig at singer Nicki Minaj during his 2026 Grammy Awards monologue, the latter posted a cryptic tweet alleging that an unnamed celebrity was involved in a “satanic cult”.

“Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP,” Minaj wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch,” she followed up in another tweet.

Minaj did not identify anyone by name, but X users were quick to speculate who Minaj could be referring to. Among the names doing the rounds in the comments section were Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny.

The post came shortly after Minaj was roasted by Noah in his opening monologue at the Grammy Awards. "Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here," Noah said, drawing loud applause from the audience.

"She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues," he added, before launching into a vocal impression of Trump. "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**. I have it, everybody's saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby."

Noah’s remarks followed Minaj’s recent public appearances alongside President Donald Trump. Last week, Minaj attended the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, DC, where she described herself as “the president's No. 1 fan” adding “that's not going to change”.

She also praised Trump during a conversation with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest event last year. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” Minaj said. “I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope”.