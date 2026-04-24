Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things: Tales from '85’ is ‘pure nostalgia’, say fans

Animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is pure nostalgia, fans of the original show said following the release of the series on Netflix on Thursday.

The spin-off series is set in the Stranger Things universe between Seasons 2 and 3.

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“I started watching Stranger Things Tales from '85 and it gave me a feeling between nostalgia and sadness remembering how truly good some seasons were,” wrote an X user.

Another X user said that the spin-off has the essence of Stranger Things that the last season of the show lacked. “I watched tf85, and I really liked it a lot, it has all the essence of Stranger Things that wasn't in s5, the whole party together, the friends caring about each other,” they wrote.

“It's incredible how Stranger Things Tales From 85 is simply Stranger Things all over again, without forced plotlines and loose ends, it's just perfect and without the exaggerations that the first and second seasons had, it's nostalgic,” came another tweet.

In Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the year is 1985, it’s a freezing winter in Hawkins, and our heroes embark on an epic journey where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town.

“The visuals? The storyline? The action? The plot twist? This scene??? This is a f****** masterpiece. My only issue is that we didn’t get to see Joyce, Jonathan, or even Erica. But regardless, it was awesome,” a fan posted on X.

However, a viewer called the show “decent” and pointed out its shortcomings. “Stranger things tales from 85 is decent, I mean not even close to the OG show but aight, Nikki just feels like someone's OC that's so hard to put in the show, the kids are slightly more annoying than in the show and Henderson's love side plot is certainly a choice,” they shared.