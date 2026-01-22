Netflix film ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ inches closer to Oscar win with nods in two major categories

The dream awards-season run of animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters continued on Thursday as it added another feather to its cap with two Oscar nominations — one in Best Animation Feature and the other in Best Original Song category.

The film, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, is set to compete with heavyweights contenders including Arco, Elio and Zootopia 2 for the Oscar in Best Animation Feature category.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film's chartbuster song Golden has been nominated in the Original Song category. The track, sung by Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, is set to compete against Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless), I Lied To You (Sinners), Sweet Dreams of Joy (Viva Verdi) and Train Dreams (Train Dreams).

KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, beating Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Zootopia 2. Its hit track Golden also picked up the Best Song award at the ceremony.

The song Golden from the film has crossed one billion views on YouTube, becoming the first track from the movie to achieve the milestone.

KPop Demon Hunters is the biggest-selling soundtrack of 2025. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart and is certified Double Platinum.

Golden has received five Grammy Award nominations, including Song of the Year.

KPop Demon Hunters has emerged as a major global hit for Netflix, becoming the platform’s most popular film of all time with more than 500 million views worldwide since its premiere in July 2025.

The film won the New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Animated Feature and was named Time magazine’s Breakthrough of the Year.

It follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who lead double lives as demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural threats. Their mission escalates when they face a rival boy band that is secretly composed of demons in disguise.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.