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photo-article-logo Monday, 16 March 2026

Raveena Tandon shares never-seen-before childhood pics of Rasha Thadani to mark her 21st birthday

Rasha made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s 2025 film ‘Azaad’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.03.26, 03:40 PM

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon posted never-seen-before childhood photos of her daughter Rasha Thadani to celebrate the latter’s 21st birthday on Friday. Here’s a look.

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All pictures: Instagram/ @raveenatandon
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Little Rasha looked adorable as she was all smiles in a picture collage shared by her mother. 

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“Happppy 21, my pudding!. Could write an essay on you here, but will tell you instead,” Raveena Tandon wrote on Instagram alongside the picture carousel. 

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A nostalgic photo showing a mother-daughter moment from the past, as Raveena poses for the camera with Rasha in her arms. 

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Rasha made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad in January, 2025. The film also stars Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn in the lead role. 

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The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laikey Laikaa, alongside Abhay Varma. The film is set to hit theatres later this year. 

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