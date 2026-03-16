Raveena Tandon shares never-seen-before childhood pics of Rasha Thadani to mark her 21st birthday

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon posted never-seen-before childhood photos of her daughter Rasha Thadani to celebrate the latter’s 21st birthday on Friday. Here’s a look.
Little Rasha looked adorable as she was all smiles in a picture collage shared by her mother.
“Happppy 21, my pudding!. Could write an essay on you here, but will tell you instead,” Raveena Tandon wrote on Instagram alongside the picture carousel.
A nostalgic photo showing a mother-daughter moment from the past, as Raveena poses for the camera with Rasha in her arms.
Rasha made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad in January, 2025. The film also stars Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn in the lead role.
The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laikey Laikaa, alongside Abhay Varma. The film is set to hit theatres later this year.