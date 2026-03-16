Raveena Tandon shares never-seen-before childhood pics of Rasha Thadani to mark her 21st birthday

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon posted never-seen-before childhood photos of her daughter Rasha Thadani to celebrate the latter’s 21st birthday on Friday. Here’s a look.

1 5 All pictures: Instagram/ @raveenatandon

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rasha looked adorable as she was all smiles in a picture collage shared by her mother.

2 5

“Happppy 21, my pudding!. Could write an essay on you here, but will tell you instead,” Raveena Tandon wrote on Instagram alongside the picture carousel.

3 5

A nostalgic photo showing a mother-daughter moment from the past, as Raveena poses for the camera with Rasha in her arms.

4 5

Rasha made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad in January, 2025. The film also stars Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn in the lead role.

5 5

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laikey Laikaa, alongside Abhay Varma. The film is set to hit theatres later this year.