Hardeep Puri’s daughter moves Delhi HC over posts linking her to Jeffrey Epstein

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s daughter Himayani Puri has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of what she calls “false” and “defamatory” social media content linking her to convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit, which is likely to come up for hearing in the high court this week, seeks damages of Rs 10 crore and an order restraining several entities from circulating the content online.

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In the petition, Himayani Puri alleged that a “coordinated and malicious online campaign” was launched to connect her name with Epstein and the crimes linked to him.

She has also asked for an unconditional apology and retraction from the entities named as defendants.

"Commencing on or around 22.02.2026, a series of false, misleading and defamatory posts, articles, videos and digital material were published, disseminated and amplified across social media and intermediary platforms including inter alia X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, digital news portals and other web-based publications," the plea said.

According to the petition, the posts circulated across multiple platforms and were repeatedly amplified online.

Himayani Puri described herself in the lawsuit as an accomplished finance and investment professional and said she was being targeted because she is the daughter of the Union petroleum and natural gas minister.

The plea further alleged that several defendants circulated “baseless imputations” claiming she had direct or indirect business, financial or personal links with Epstein.

"The allegations are entirely false, malicious and devoid of factual foundation," the plea said.