Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda drop new photos from their Haldi ceremony

Celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, on Monday, shared fresh pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Take a look.

1 7 All pictures: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna; Instagram/@thedeverakonda

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Vijay rocked a blush pink kurta with floral motifs for the Haldi ceremony. A statement necklace and quirky shades completed his look. Rashmika, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a pastel green ensemble.

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Relatives and friends smeared the couple with haldi. They also showered flower petals on them.

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A candid shot captures Vijay and Rashmika posing for a picture on a boat.

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The couple beamed with joy during the pre-wedding festivities. They tied the knot on February 26 in a close-knit ceremony in Udaipur.

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“It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it,” wrote Rashmika on Instagram alongside the pictures.

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A photo shows the couple holding hands. After the Udaipur ceremony, Vijay and Rashmika hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad.

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On the work front, Rashmika has the films Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in the pipeline. Vijay’s upcoming projects include Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali.