From Kolkata’s AMRI to Cuttack’s SCB Medical College: Major hospital fire tragedies in India

1 7 Injured receive medical aid after a major fire erupted in an ICU in the state government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital, in Cuttack, Odisha, Monday, March 16, 2026. (Image by PTI)

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At least 10 patients were killed after a major fire erupted in an ICU in Odisha government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Monday. Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said around 11 hospital staff members suffered burn injuries while rescuing patients to safety.

Here's a look at major hospital fire tragedies in the country in recent years:

AMRI Hospital, Kolkata (December 9, 2011)

2 7 Amri hospital fire (Photo library)

More than 90 people (mostly patients) were choked to death from the toxic fumes after a fire broke out in the basement of the seven-storeyed AMRI Hospital's annexe building in the early hours of December 9, 2011.

Dreams Mall, Mumbai (March 25-26, 2021)

3 7 Dreams Hall fire (Videograb)

A fire broke out at Mumbai's Dreams Mall, which housed a Covid-designated hospital, on the intervening night of March 25-26. The fire, which raged for more than 40 hours, claimed nine lives, including those of patients on ventilator support.

Vijay Vallabh Hospital, Virar (April 23, 2021)

4 7 Vijay Vallabh Hospital fire (Videograb)

15 COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the ICU of Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Patel Welfare Hospital, Bharuch (May 1, 2021)

5 7 Patel Welfare Hospital fire (Videograb)

18 persons, including 16 COVID-19 patients and two trainee nurses, died in a fire at Patel Welfare Hospital, run by a charitable trust, in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours.

Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi (November 15, 2024)

6 7 Charred ward of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district, early Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Image by PTI)

At least 10 children died in a fire that engulfed the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

SMS Hospital, Jaipur (October 6, 2025)

7 7 Charred remains after a fire broke out at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, late Sunday night, in Jaipur, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. Six patients died in the incident. (Image by PTI)

A massive fire blazed through the neuro ICU of Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, killing six patients on critical care support.

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