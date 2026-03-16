BTS member V’s TikTok handle amasses 3.5 million followers in three days without sharing any posts

Popular K-pop band BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, who opened his TikTok account on March 13 with the handle @tete_kimv, has surpassed 3.5 million followers within three days, without even uploading a single post.

His bandmates J-Hope and Jungkook are among those following Kim Taehyung on the app. The account’s rapid growth reflects the loyalty of the global BTS Army.

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BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their album Arirang, which is set to drop on March 20. This album marks their comeback after four years since the release of Proof (2022).

To celebrate the release of the album and their comeback after military service, the band will perform live at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The special event will be streamed live on Netflix on March 21.

The new album, named after Korea’s most popular folk song, will include 14 tracks.

The tracks include titles like Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, and the lead single SWIM. Other songs include Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

The album’s title is a reference to Arirang, a centuries-old Korean folk song with thousands of variations that is often regarded as Korea’s unofficial national anthem.

Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage by both South and North Korea, Arirang draws on the Korean concept of han, a layered emotion of sorrow, longing, collective grief, resilience, and hope.

Through its themes of separation, loss, perseverance, and love for the nation, the song represents a cultural touchstone for Koreans across generations.

BTS had previously performed a live cover of the folk song at KCON 2016 in France. Old clips of the 2016 performance are currently doing the rounds on social media.