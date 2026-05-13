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photo-article-logo Wednesday, 13 May 2026

In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Demi Moore, Monia Chokri bring glamour to Cannes red carpet

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off on May 12, will run till May 23

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.05.26, 02:54 PM

From Demi Moore turning heads in a shimmering strapless Jacquemus gown to Alia Bhatt’s peach couture moment, here are the celebrities who raised the glamour quotient at the Cannes Film Festival on Day 1.

Alia Bhatt

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Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
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After a dreamy appearance in a bespoke Yash Patil pastel ball gown, Alia made a second appearance of the day in a custom Tamara Ralph salmon-pink corset gown, styled with Chopard jewellery.

Demi Moore

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X/ @TaraBull

Demi Moore stood out at the Cannes Film Festival in a shimmering strapless Jacquemus gown. Moored accessorized the outfit with a statement Chopard necklace. 

Kelly Rutherford

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Instagram/ @festivaldecannes

Kelly Rutherford walked the red carpet in a black sheer, shimmery full-sleeve gown, styled with soft makeup and a neat updo. 

Park Chan-wook

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Instagram/ @festivaldecannes

South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, who is heading the jury at the 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, suited up in a monochrome tuxedo. 

Chloé Zhao

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Instagram/ @festivaldecannes

Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao cut an elegant figure on the Palme d’Or red carpet on the French Riviera, dressed in an all-black ensemble. 

Monia Chokri

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Instagram/ @festivaldecannes

Canadian actress and filmmaker Monia Chokri embodied effortless sophistication at Cannes in a monochrome Prada ensemble. 

Laurent Lafitte

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Instagram/ @festivaldecannes

Laurent Lafitte wore a black-and-white tuxedo accented with what looked like a honey bee brooch. 

Gong Li

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Instagram/ @festivaldecannes

Gong Li channelled vintage-inspired glamour in an off-the-shoulder black ensemble, complemented by statement earrings and kohled eyes. 

Rebecca Zlotowski

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Instagram/ @festivaldecannes

Red lips, a grey off-the-shoulder A-line fitted gown, and loose hair defined Rebecca Zlotowski’s Cannes red carpet moment.

Jane Fonda

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Instagram/ @festivaldecannes

Jane Fonda looked striking in a black full-sleeved sequin ensemble by Gucci, elevated with statement Pomellato jewellery.

Maya Aboul Hosn

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Instagram/ @mayaaboulhosnnn

Maya Aboul Hosn attended the opening ceremony and La Vénus électrique screening in a striking red off-the-shoulder mermaid gown.

Heidi Klum 

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X/ @lislopeess1

Heidi Klum chose a beige strapless gown by Elie Saab, featuring floral embellishments, paired with soft makeup.

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Alia Bhatt Demi Moore Cannes Film Festival
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