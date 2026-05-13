In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Demi Moore, Monia Chokri bring glamour to Cannes red carpet

From Demi Moore turning heads in a shimmering strapless Jacquemus gown to Alia Bhatt’s peach couture moment, here are the celebrities who raised the glamour quotient at the Cannes Film Festival on Day 1.

Alia Bhatt

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After a dreamy appearance in a bespoke Yash Patil pastel ball gown, Alia made a second appearance of the day in a custom Tamara Ralph salmon-pink corset gown, styled with Chopard jewellery.

Demi Moore

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Demi Moore stood out at the Cannes Film Festival in a shimmering strapless Jacquemus gown. Moored accessorized the outfit with a statement Chopard necklace.

Kelly Rutherford

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Kelly Rutherford walked the red carpet in a black sheer, shimmery full-sleeve gown, styled with soft makeup and a neat updo.

Park Chan-wook

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South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, who is heading the jury at the 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, suited up in a monochrome tuxedo.

Chloé Zhao

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Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao cut an elegant figure on the Palme d’Or red carpet on the French Riviera, dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Monia Chokri

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Canadian actress and filmmaker Monia Chokri embodied effortless sophistication at Cannes in a monochrome Prada ensemble.

Laurent Lafitte

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Laurent Lafitte wore a black-and-white tuxedo accented with what looked like a honey bee brooch.

Gong Li

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Gong Li channelled vintage-inspired glamour in an off-the-shoulder black ensemble, complemented by statement earrings and kohled eyes.

Rebecca Zlotowski

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Red lips, a grey off-the-shoulder A-line fitted gown, and loose hair defined Rebecca Zlotowski’s Cannes red carpet moment.

Jane Fonda

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Jane Fonda looked striking in a black full-sleeved sequin ensemble by Gucci, elevated with statement Pomellato jewellery.

Maya Aboul Hosn

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Maya Aboul Hosn attended the opening ceremony and La Vénus électrique screening in a striking red off-the-shoulder mermaid gown.

Heidi Klum

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Heidi Klum chose a beige strapless gown by Elie Saab, featuring floral embellishments, paired with soft makeup.