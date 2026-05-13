Prime Video drops trailer for upcoming romantic drama ‘Every Year After’

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for upcoming romantic drama series Every Year After, based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After.

The eight-episode Amazon Original series will premiere globally on June 10.

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Set in the lake town of Barry’s Bay, the series follows a story of first love spanning six years and one pivotal week. The adaptation is based on Fortune’s novel, which spent 16 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list and has sold over one million copies worldwide.

The series stars Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett as Percy and Sam, the central couple in the story. The supporting cast includes Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu and Elisha Cuthbert.

Amy B. Harris serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Fortune, Lindsey Liberatore, Amy Rardin, John Stephens and Grace Gilroy.