Flipkart Big Billion Day sale to ‘Father of All Deals’: India–US trade pact triggers meme storm

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that tariffs on Indian goods would be slashed from 25 per cent to 18 per cent and within hours social media platform X flooded with jokes, satire and political commentary.

X users began dubbing the agreement the “Father of All Deals” taking cue from the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which was termed “Mother of All Deals” by the government.

Stand-up comedian Shridhar V wrote on X: "Trump first increased the tariff on India to 25 per cent & then made it 50 per cent. Now reduced it to 18 per cent and is calling it a fantastic deal. The India-US trade deal is basically Flipkart Big Billion Day sale."

Others added their own spin. One user wrote, “Mother of all deals done (India–EU), Father of all deals done (India–US).”

Some posts carried a political edge. One read, “‘Mother of All Trade Deals’ ultimately forced the so-called GOD of the Universe to deliver the ‘Father of All Trade Deals’. Proud of the mover and shaker of India… PM Narendra Modi.”

One user took a more critical view: “Congratulations India for negotiating a trade deal where our exports pay 18 per cent tariff to enter the US, while US goods enter India on 0 per cent tariff.”

A separate post circulated with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding Donald Trump’s leg. The text on the image read, "Trump master I'll buy Oil from you, Zero tax on US products, but please save my master Adani."

“We need to understand why a trade deal stuck for about four months was suddenly finalised last evening,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, adding that “there was huge pressure on Prime Minister Modi”.

Asked what kind of pressure he was referring to, Rahul alleged that there is a case against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US and that a lot more is yet to come in the Epstein files.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi “has been compromised.”