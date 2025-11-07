Michael Jackson’s nephew transforms into King of Pop in biopic of music legend; teaser out

A teaser of the highly-anticipated biographical drama Michael, based on the life, music and legacy of the King of Pop, was dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The upcoming biopic will hit theatres on April 24, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-minute-26-second-long video begins with the opening note, “I know you have been waiting a long time for this,” setting the stage for an unforgettable journey through the rhythm, passion, and artistry that defined generations.

“The tracks are made, the songs are ready, let’s take it from the top,” the voice continues, as the teaser dives into the world of the King of Pop, tracing his meteoric rise, creative brilliance, and enduring influence.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s own nephew, in an emotionally charged portrayal of the global icon who changed the face of music and dance.

The film also features Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, and Laura Harrier in pivotal roles.

Produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McLain, Michael promises to be a cinematic tribute to an artist whose work continues to inspire millions around the world.

The trailer also teases spectacular recreations of Jackson’s most iconic performances — from his moonwalk to the moments that redefined pop culture. All elements in the teaser are accompanied by the resonating message: “Honour your past and embrace the future.”